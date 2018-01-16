Anti-Social Media
Is Social Media just Killing Time?
The intemperate nature of social media commentary reflects a disturbing trend in society to condemn without first acquiring contextual facts. Fictional versions of events are presented and accepted as truth.
Facebook's first president Sean Parker said recently that social media is "designed to exploit vulnerability in hu…
