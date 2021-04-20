Multimedia Child Advocacy Project Aiming to Inspire Family Champions
Welcome to The Respondent with Greg Ellis by me, Greg Ellis. Emmy®-nominated actor and Annie Award-nominated voice artist, #1 bestselling author of The Respondent, and founder of The Alive Institute of Positive Performance Psychology. 🎯
Sign up now so you don’t miss the first issue.
In the meantime, tell your friends!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Respondent with Greg Ellis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.