Healthier Relating
Partner Empowerment
A healthy relationship is one where two independent people just make a deal that they will empower the other to become the best version of themselves. 'The better I am at taking care of myself, the more I will be able to comfortably let my partner be their authentic self.'
When we meet limits within our relationships our feelings can b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Respondent with Greg Ellis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.