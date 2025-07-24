Eternal Dance
a poem
In yesterday's soft embers, truth resides,
A mirror held to what no longer sings.
Its whispers carve the heart where wisdom hides,
A silent chord that memory's hand still strings.
Tomorrow gleams, a star not yet in bloom,
Its light a call to worlds we long to roam.
In dreams we weave the threads of hope's costume,
A boundless spark to guide the spirit home.
The…
