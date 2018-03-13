The Paternal Feel
The Paternal Feel
by Greg Ellis
Responsible Parenting
In his podcast, clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson talks about how parents take revenge on their children without knowing it. Self awareness and reflection is challenging, especially for fathers. The male ego can get in the way and we hit limits. We obstruct, make excuses, find fault and lay blame r…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Respondent with Greg Ellis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.