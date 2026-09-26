I met the devil at the park,
I only noticed him when my dog Marks began to bark.
“scraM doG!” the deviL remarked at Mark.
“I’m live evil, liveD backwards,” the deviL then said.
So I re-read his contrarian luciferian word.
My ‘slaroM’ stirred, purred and whirred,
unblurred the backsmithery in his semordnilaP.
“You’re full of kraP”, said doG,
Squatted down and dropped a log.
Bereft, the deviL sniffed, and left.
No parks skrap, just one big turd,
Marks log demarkation was the final word.
goD, I love my doG Marks,
Shit left and Lived Krap at Devil Park.
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