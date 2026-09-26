I met the devil at the park,

I only noticed him when my dog Marks began to bark.

“scraM doG!” the deviL remarked at Mark.

“I’m live evil, liveD backwards,” the deviL then said.

So I re-read his contrarian luciferian word.

My ‘slaroM’ stirred, purred and whirred,

unblurred the backsmithery in his semordnilaP.

“You’re full of kraP”, said doG,

Squatted down and dropped a log.

Bereft, the deviL sniffed, and left.

No parks skrap, just one big turd,

Marks log demarkation was the final word.

goD, I love my doG Marks,

Shit left and Lived Krap at Devil Park.