From the album “Seed to Soil.”

This poem is now a song.

It belongs to Seed to Soil, an album I recorded from my poems.

Play the song:

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Read the prose that inspired it.

My Cardinal Rules

She flew in fast,

The daughter of the Sun.

Landed gracefully,

Expressing tastefully,

how her journey had begun.

Too soon…



I was piqued before hello,

Her pretty plumage bathed in moon set glow.

Breast all puffed and bright for presentation,

Her storied birdsong flew through me,

My ears now gripped,

I slipped inside her constellation.



Her morning glory whole in vibrant song

I heard her calling,

Long before our journey had been won,



To-get-her.

Together

we took flight.

Our journey had begun.

Too soon?



The nurture of her nature,

effervescent, incandescent.

Sky by side we flew.

Two as one,

this daughter of the son.



My sole Angel awakened me,

our journey had started.

Hatched in her making of the match.

She'd found her catch-king,

Crowned in flights of fancy

on nights spent near the moon in fullest glow.



(H)Our story had only just begun,

Betwixt me, and this daughter of the sun.

My new red-breasted best mated,

Too late?

Or too soon?



Tossed and lost on stormy brain waves.

Safer harbors beating balm.

A Ship of Fools?

Nah. That see is not for me.

I like the Cardinal Rules.



This. Give me this bliss.

Star fucking skyward,

breathing in her wonder lust.

This cardinal rules,

already won.

A true hue of reknew,

A daughter of the sun.



She'd flown in fast,

This daughter of the Sun.

Not soon enough?

This Cardinal rules.

Glisten Up

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