Research into Parental Alienation Is Coming of Age
This poorly understood concept in family dynamics has become the focus of serious psychology scholarship in top academic journals
As a scientist who has been studying and publishing research on parental alienation for over a decade, I am baffled and disheartened about how much misinformation I see about the status of this scientific field of study. Time and again, I see social media posts, op-ed articles, articles and books claiming that there …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Respondent with Greg Ellis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.