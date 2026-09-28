Accounting for the killing time,

Accumulating ‘stuff’,

Bargaining and reckoning,

Of when enough’s enough.

Piling up materials,

Vesting the estate,

Missing life’s experiences,

Killing times ~ too late.

Spread a little happiness,

Sow a seed of play,

Legacy integrity,

Enlighten someone’s day.

Friending the amend-sing, Blending

Givenness with forgiven,

Trending the unending sense,

That life is for the livin’.

The clicking-tock of bodies clock,

Will reap the makers breath,

Influencing affluence,

While killing time to death.

Clear the

cobwebs from the corners,

Cleanse the

money making dreams,

Attitude the gratitude,

t’ward funny making schemes.

Purpose your projections off the sheets spread on your screens.

Compass your compassion to the falling parted seems.

The pratfalls in the scenes,

The meaning ways of means.

Spreading abundance of ‘most’,

Jamming the bread on the toast,

With doubt,

Without burn-out,

Wherewithal it turns out.

In time.

Writ you all.

Rit-u-al.

Questing times.

Investing, ingesting,

in Ritual Questing.