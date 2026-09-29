I wrote a poem called “The Boy Longed for the Tree.”

I wondered how my prose might work as songs, and so, as an experiment, I modified/abbreviated the prose a little to work as song lyrics, and retitled it “Seed to Soil,” a roots-pop ballad, with moderate gospel sway and a 68 BPM half-time feel.

Press the play button to listen to the song of the poem.

Here is the poem/lyrics:

To remember how he’d grown,

the boy longed for the tree.

To get lost again,

in the familial branches.

To reminder who he’d known,

Pined for the woods,

played in fallen leaves.

Protected by the family canopy,

Forest.

For-rest.

For-play.

More alive.

Re-knowing.

To remember how he’d grown-up,

the boy longed for the tree.

To get lost,

again.

Standing ground,

unable.

Fallen youth,

A truth history.

Silent garden,

the core,

endings past, he became me.

To remember,

how he’d grown.

The boy longed,

for the tree.

He stopped,

stood tall.

For he now had become,

the earth again.

Ashes to ashes,

Dust to dust,

Seed to soil.