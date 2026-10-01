The video is finished.

Seed to Soil is the title track. The poem was already here. The song was already here. This is the picture that belongs with them: the boy, the tree, the roots.

A book of poems becomes an album of songs. This is the first film.

This poem is now a song.

It belongs to Seed to Soil, an album I recorded inspired by prose from my poems.

Play the song:

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The Poem

To remember how he’d grown,

the boy longed for the tree.

To get lost again,

in the familial branches.

To reminder who he’d known,

the baby pined for the woods,

played in fallen leaves.

Protected by the family canopy,

For-rest.

For-play.

More alive.

Re-knowing.

To remember how he’d grown-up,

the boy longed for the tree.

To get lost again.

Standing ground,

unable, fallen youth,

a truth history.

Silent garden,

the core ending’s past,

he became me.

To remember,

how he’d grown.

The boy longed,

for the tree.

He stopped,

stood tall.

For he now had become,

the earth again.

Ashes to ashes,

Dust to dust,

Seed to soil.