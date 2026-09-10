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Poem

Blighted, barren landscapes,

Wound and woven tight.

The anti-social network of modernity, full flight.

Held Devices,

Filtered reflections.

Block and blind our indivisible unkindly self projections.

Follow me, I’ll follow back.

Sheeple steeped in psychic hack.

People heaped on Android stack.

Masses high on iPhone crack.

Afflicted by addictions cry for a touch screen vein found at finger’s needle point swipe,

to decipher and hype, our own hypocritical analytical meaning-less/judge-meant.

Hell hath sent,

No fury like the woes of man scorned.

An eight ball of recognition blows the self-image out of proportion,

And social distortion reports this contortion.

A Hit of data to relieve the pain of Being-less,

Self-Absorption of disagreeable-ness,

A chill-pill for the ill of the unrelaxable will, killing-stress,

Stimulus pawns playing prescient chess.

Billable hours spent on besting the end game of our mates, checked on agitatable screens.

Psychotropic realms skin-up the fanatical, more dramatical-queens,

Sew the seeds of ways and means.

To bless and haunt our neural fight we flight and freeze to flee the sight, of

Blighted, barren brainscapes.

Wound and woven tight,

The anti-social policy of politic-idented in full plight.

Held Devices,

Filtered reflections,

Block and blind our kindred calm unkindly self inflections.

Moods disordered,

Stress ignited,

Meaning craved within short sighted,

Less polited.

Baron Blighted,

Wound and woven tight,

The anti-social network of modernity’s full might.

Or might not…

Conjure up the jester, play the

“Put the cellphone down” race,

Unmask authentic facial flaws inherent in our social grace.

Safe space to wipe the clown face clean,

Before we tear and tare the prosaic schematic of unintended scenes quite dramatic, most problematic.

Salivate the senses,

Rejuvenate the feels,

Decaffeinate modernity and exercise the ‘reals.’

Nature’s ebb and flow,

Will slow the need to go full bore.

More or less is less than more,

This value lesson most ignore,

Leaves doubt for room I’m nearly sure.

‘Get off’ the screen and live outside,

Release the grip, enjoy the ride.

Relax the will, release the qualm,

Harvest happy, unlock calm.

Extend our presence, love the mainstay,

Gift the girl and let the boy play.

Turn off, tune in, ingrain the pleasure,

Look not for Rainbows ended Treasure.

The beauty of imagined self,

Not symbolized in storied wealth.

Go stealth.

Grow wealth.

Know self.

Flow health.

Left to their devices, (h)our devices self correct,

Auto-self-inspect the respective perspective to self respect.

Unravelling the travelled path of previously traversed time-binded remindings refined again.

Un-held devices clarify the lens,

Re-focus the hocus-pocus of our FACEBOOKed friends.

Unstick the gooey Tar-jam of our televangel INSTAntGRAM,

SNAP the snoopy CHAT back most unREDDITable to feed a sweeter TWEETer,

Perplex and vex the X with a Y disposition.

Reposition the social condition,

Without imposition, within our cognition,

Calling ourselves to action with purpose and mission.

An urbane monastic of the mindscape,

Allowing the organism to play,

Filtration devised by the organism,

Less device, no division.

Gloried stories, morning forays, of

Biographies multiplied without incision,

or derision.

Times indivisable vision of the silent order,

The ordinarily primordial primed to Being,

Seeing, not fleeing the attack self or other.

Less avoidant, moderately withdrawing the lines in the sand,

Growing more hand in hand without the hand held,

Becoming more and wanting less divisiveness,

Even out the playing fields and blessing more less stress,

Grow outside, go outsclusive,

Contradict the inconclusive emotional reclusive.

Outsource the coded morse to signal forces at the ready,

Steady, as she goes.

Sheeple steeped in psychic hack,

People heaped on Android stack,

Masses high on iPhone crack.

Enjoy the ride, forestall…

Relieve the spiritual kleptomaniac, inherent in us all.