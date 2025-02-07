Spiritual Kleptomaniac
a poem
Spiritual Kleptomaniac
Spiritual Kleptomania, inherent in our social graces,
masks the unmet need to feel connected to our humane races,
faster paces, leaving traces,
longer lines of weathered faces.
Follow me,
I’ll follow back,
sheeple steeped in psychic hack,
people heaped on Android stack
masses high on iPhone…
