“Some people believe football is a matter of life and death.

I can assure you it is much, much more important than that.” - Bill Shankly (Liverpool 1959 to 12 July 1974)

In a world of franchise quarterbacks, $6 billion cathedrals of glass and steel, and athletes who thank their corporate sponsors before their mothers, there survives one 132-year-old working-class English club that refuses to be tamed.

Liverpool Football Club is not a team.

It is a circulatory system.

Let us begin with the sound.

Sixty-one thousand Scousers draw one collective breath, then release it in a roar that has been measured (literally) on seismographs in Manchester. This is the Kop singing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” so ferociously that visiting goalkeepers have been caught mouthing the words against their will. Thierry Henry once admitted he sang it under his breath at Highbury. Iker Casillas did the same in the tunnel at the Bernabéu. Grown men weep openly. Phones stay in pockets. Time itself seems to pause, as if the modern world has been placed on mute and something ancient, tribal, gloriously unhinged has taken its place.

For ninety minutes (plus whatever the referee can stomach), capitalism, algorithms, and personal branding are cancelled. Only blood remains.

Americans, allow me to translate.

You already know what it feels like when your city’s team wins the big one: the parades, the tears, the strangers hugging in the street. Now imagine that feeling is not once every thirty years, but woven into the very DNA of a place. Imagine the Super Bowl is played every single Saturday, the stakes are life or death, and the losers are banished to a lower circle of hell with no promise of return. That is English football. And Liverpool is its beating red heart.

From Dockers to Dynasty

The game itself was born in medieval chaos: villages kicking inflated pig bladders across open countryside until someone bled or the pub closed. King Edward II banned it in 1314 because too many soldiers were turning up to war with broken legs. By 1863 the rules were scribbled in a London tavern; in 1888 the world’s first professional league was forged.

Then came the stroke of pure Darwinian genius: promotion and relegation. Finish bottom and you fall (sometimes three divisions deep) into financial darkness and smaller crowds. Finish top of the league below and you rise like Lazarus with better fixtures and champagne for breakfast. There is no draft to save you, no parachute big enough to soften the landing. Every single match is a referendum on your right to exist. That is why English football feels like oxygen, while American sports, for all their fireworks, can sometimes feel like very expensive exhibition games.

Into this merciless pyramid, in 1892, stepped a furious brewer named John Houlding.

Everton had just stormed out of Anfield over a rent dispute. Instead of sulking, Houlding founded Liverpool Football Club with fifteen dockers, a borrowed ball, and the kind of lunatic optimism only Scousers possess. First kit? Everton’s cast-off blue-and-white, swapped for red in 1896 because the kit man literally found some leftover theatre curtains in a warehouse.

Liverpool remain the only English club to contest a major domestic cup final in England, Scotland, and Wales. From that bar-room quarrel sprang the most successful club in English history: twenty league titles, six European Cups, eight FA Cups, a record ten League Cups, and a trophy room that needs structural reinforcement.

And the rivalry with Everton? It is the oldest, most vicious family feud in world football. Same city, same streets, same pubs, opposite colours. Brothers divided. Fathers and sons who will not speak for weeks if the derby goes the wrong way.

An Everton fan throws his scarf at Liverpool’s Salif Diao during a hot-tempered game in 2003.

Everton were the established power in 1892; Liverpool were the upstart little brother born out of spite. The Merseyside derby is called “the friendly derby” only because the fans sit together; everything else is war.

When Everton last won at Anfield in 1999, their captain said the silence from the Kop was the loudest thing he’d ever heard. It has now been twenty-six years and counting.

But trophies are only the surface glitter. The real story is the blood.

Blood and Thunder: The Legends

Supporting Liverpool is not a hobby; it is hematology. Stand on the Kop and feel 12,000 strangers become family the instant “You’ll Never Walk Alone” swells. The stadium literally trembles; seismologists in Manchester have recorded it. In a world that sells your attention by the millisecond, Liverpool sells something money can’t buy: tribe. Unchosen, unbreakable, gloriously unhinged.

Bill Shankly, the chain-smoking, coal-miner’s son from a tiny Scottish village who became Liverpool’s messiah, once stopped training to march the entire squad down to the docks and made them watch men unload banana boats from dawn till dusk. Then he turned to his players and said, “That’s who we play for, lads.”

Kevin Keegan , 5’8” of perm and napalm, once nutmegged a defender so badly the man asked for counselling.

Ian Rush , the moustachioed Welsh assassin, scored 346 goals (still the club record) and terrified defences for fifteen years.

John “Digger” Barnes dribbled past half the Everton team in the 1988 derby, back-heeled through the keeper’s legs, then applauded himself because no one else could believe it.

Robbie Fowler , God to the Kop, snorted the white line after a spurious drugs allegation and turned a fine into a religion.

Fernando Torres , El Niño, arrived in 2007 with sun-bleached hair and a smile that could melt steel. Half the city still hasn’t forgiven him for leaving; the other half still has the poster on the wall.

Mohamed Salah , the Egyptian King, who has scored so many goals he seems personally offended by the concept of goalkeeping.

Steven Gerrard, the Huyton colossus, 710 appearances, 186 goals, one slip away from a Premier League title. Istanbul 2005: “Lads… let’s just give them a fucking game.” Six minutes later it was 3–3. Scripture.

The Eternal Red Bird: Origins of the LFC Logo

Every club has a badge. Liverpool has a talisman.

The Liver Bird — half cormorant, half myth — perches atop the crest like a guardian spirit, clutching a sprig of laver seaweed in its beak. Legend says if the Liver Birds ever fly away, Liverpool will fall. They never have.

The story begins in 1892 when John Houlding cribbed the city’s coat of arms: a Liver Bird flanked by Neptune and Triton, all inside an ornate shield.

By the 1940s wartime austerity stripped it down. In 1950 came the modern icon: a single defiant Bird in white against a red oval, “L.F.C.” below. The oval vanished in 1968; the Bird grew bolder. The 1992 centenary crest added twin torches and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” — a subtle, blazing tribute to the 97 souls lost at Hillsborough.

Today’s badge is the Bird at its most majestic: flames leaping from the Shankly Gates torches, emerald flourishes for the Mersey, and that eternal motto overhead. It is not branding. It is belonging. A promise that no matter the score, the Bird will always come home to roost.

You’ll Never Walk Alone: The Promise

Ownership tried to murder the soul once. In 2007 Texas cowboys Hicks and Gillett bought the club with borrowed money and nearly buried it under £300 million of debt. Fans marched with flaming torches. In 2010 Fenway Sports Group took control in a London courtroom circus. They learned fast: when Liverpool fans rage, governments fall. Ticket-price protests in 2016 were reversed in 48 hours. The Super League betrayal in 2021 lasted 48 hours longer; then John Henry was on YouTube apologising at 3 a.m. Boston time. Arne Slot’s seamless 2024 handover from Klopp, winning the league in his debut season, proved the model works. In a league owned by petro-states and oligarchs, Liverpool remains stubbornly, defiantly fan-driven.

Never forget.

Tragedy and triumph are twins here. Heysel. Hillsborough. “Justice for the 97.” Yet the club became a life-raft: Bosnians wearing Liverpool scarves under sniper fire in Sarajevo, Ukrainian soldiers painting YNWA on helmets in Donbas trenches. Because when your city has been kicked half to death, you learn to stand together or not at all.

A special nod to my mate Paul Small, head of soft-tissue therapy since 2002. While cameras chase Salah’s left foot, Paul is in the treatment room keeping legends upright. From Istanbul cramps to Madrid marathons, he is a quiet heartbeat behind the noise. Proper Red.

Americans often ask why soccer will never truly conquer the United States. Two fatal reasons:

NBA/NFL drafts reward the failure of finishing in last place with the No. 1 pick. English football rewards failure with relegation and potential extinction. Without promotion/relegation there is no jeopardy, and without jeopardy there is no soul. Share

Bill Shankly was once asked if football was “a matter of life and death.”

He fixed the interviewer with that familiar mixture of pity and fire and said:

“Some people believe football is a matter of life and death.

I can assure you it is much, much more important than that.”

He was deadly serious.

And he was right.

Because Liverpool Football Club never promised you trophies every year,

never promised you oil money or perfect hair or viral TikTok dances.

It promised you one thing, and it has kept that promise for 132 years without fail:

That when the world has taken everything else, when the docks are silent, the jobs are gone, when the newspapers call you thieves and the government laughs at your accent,

when the rain is horizontal and hope feels like a foreign language, there will still be a Saturday at three o’clock.

There will still be a song rising from sixty-one thousand throats.

And there will still be an army of strangers ready to carry you the rest of the way home.

That is the only promise we ever needed.

And it is the only promise we will ever keep.

You’ll Never Walk Alone.

YNWA

The Respondent is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paying subscriber.

About the Author

Greg Ellis is an Emmy®-nominated actor and Annie Award-nominated voice artist, #1 bestselling author of The Respondent, and founder of The Alive Institute.