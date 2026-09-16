Song (alt. name “Cardinal Rules”)

0:00 -4:23

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Poem

She flew in fast,

The daughter of the Sun.

Landed gracefully,

expressing tastefully,

how her journey had begun.

Too soon…

I was piqued before hello,

Her pretty plumage bathed in moon set glow.

Breast all puffed and bright for presentation,

Her storied birdsong flew, then blew, in-cantations speculation,

My ears, now gripped,

I flipped and slipped,

Inside her constellation.

Her morning glory whole in vibrant throng,

Nimble accumulated columns of cumolu-nimbus tears, re-choice-sing-ing her song.

Nesting more interesting reap-investing in-celestial spheres,

Deliverance through limerence, in-lightening welkin’s fears,

Rejecting doubting jeers,

Igniting soothing moving tears,

Requiting Gabriel’s arcing cheers.

HERstory HIStoried in wonder lust sky falling,

I heard her calling,

Long before our journey had been won,

To-get-her.

Together

we took flight.

Our journey had begun.

Too soon?

The nurture of her nature,

Effervescent, incandescent in her nomenclature.

Sky by side we flew,

Two as one,

This daughter of the son.

My sole Angel awakened me,

Solo soul carrier of heraldic clouds imparted, see

our journey had started.

Hatched in her making of the match,

Invested in red crested indivisably-nested chance taking, match-making,

She’d found her catch-king,

The hatchling taled in fairies fabled wing,

Crowned flights of fancy, flapped and flown to brighter heights on nights spent near the moon in fullest glow,

Growing, not slowing, to amplify the Know-ledge,

On Her Nowledge, ascended

Full flow fledglings feeling fortune, filling her tune-fumes,

Spooning befriended.

Attuning her brooding,

in regal dance of circum-stance,

Chanced and affirmed by her loonage,

I kept pace with her royal plumage,

Fun filled feathers flown full masted and fast, past HERstory,

(H)Our story had only just begun minutes agrow,

Betwixt me, and this daughter of the sun.

My red breasted best mated,

Corpus of the son,

Cherished by the moon.

Daughter of the sun.

Too late?

Or soon?

She’d flown in fast,

This daughter of the Sun.

Landed gracefully,

Expressing tastefully,

how her journey had begun.

Not soon enough?

A cooler cardinal ruler of the sky palace realm, in sew many means and ways,

Bereft of ocean’s salad days.

Tossed and lost on stormy brain waves.

A “do no harm” approach, within reproach, safe-harbors slowest-coach,

Relying on the wind to see again, be free again, be me again,

A sorry Ship of Fools, thanked-talked and walk-planked.

Nah. That ‘see’ is Knot for me.

I like the Cardinal Rules.

This. Give me this bliss.

Star fucking skyward, traversing the cloud dust (breeds want as needs must),

Breathing in her wonder lust,

Her oh so merry top of cherry free form flighted Knighted nightly pixie lust, encrusted trusted FULL busted honeyed sun-fun.

This CARDINAL RULES!

already won,

Refinds, re-minds, re-fuels our fun.

A true hue of reknew

A daughter of the sun.

My buckled-up feathered friend,

Ventures skyward, cloud chasing,

Fortune questing.

Investing adventurous flight,

Mightier loftier goals in sight,

Ingesting more interesting, nested vestibules of sky trailed memory clouds,

Her wingspirational altitudinal twos company threes a cloud-less clear day,

No grey, all play,

Deliriously unseriously serializing her Sir Prizes, in the most monarchal way,

With extra ordinary bag of ornithological tools,

This Cardinal rules.