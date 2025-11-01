I’ve long been drawn to the power of concise wisdom—those brief reflections that cut through the noise of everyday life and reveal deeper truths. In my own work, NoThing In Between, a pocket oracle of philosophical quotes blending Zen minimalism with insights into existence, psychology, and the human condition, I explore how the essence of life flows through everything from the void to the vibrant, with no true separation. As the creator of this collection, one aphorism in particular stands out to me, inscribed on a weathered piece of wood as captured in the image: