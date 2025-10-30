The Meaning of Life Is to Give Life Meaning
The glow-up that outshines the glitch
You’re doom-scrolling through TikTok at 1 a.m., the glow of your phone casting shadows on the popcorn ceiling, when a video pops up: some influencer in Bali, mid-sunrise yoga pose, caption screaming “Manifest Your Best Life!” Cut to you, tangled in sheets that smell faintly of yesterday’s takeout, wondering if you should finally hit send on that half-dr…
