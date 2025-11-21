The Respondent is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paying subscriber.

About the Author

Greg Ellis is an Emmy®-nominated actor and Annie Award-nominated voice artist, #1 bestselling author of The Respondent, and founder of The Alive Institute.

In the dim light of her kitchen, Eliza perched by the window each dawn, cradling a steaming mug of chamomile as she scrutinized the world outside. Her gaze invariably fixed on the clothesline in the adjacent yard, where faded linens twisted in the breeze like weary ghosts. “Look at that mess,” she’d grumble to her husband over breakfast, her voice laced with disdain for the persistent grime marring the fabrics; the blotched collars, the yellowed hems that spoke, to her, of sheer neglect. Weeks turned into months of these muttered judgments, her conviction growing that the neighbors across the fence must live in utter disarray, blind to basic decency.

Then, one overcast afternoon, her husband paused his newspaper, rose with a knowing smile, and gently polished the window’s streaked glass, erasing layers of accumulated dust and fingerprints. Come morning, Eliza’s eyes widened at the revelation: The laundry shimmered pristine in the sunlight, every fold crisp and unblemished. The flaws, she realized with a flush of humility, had been etched not on the cloth, but on her own obscured pane.

This subtle revelation captures the essence of an aphorism from my pocket oracle, NoThing In Between, a distillation of musings on identity, illusion, and the intricacies of the mind:

“I am not who you think I am. You are who you think I am.”

At first blush, it’s a witty inversion, redirecting focus from the observed to the observer. Probe further, and it unveils how our appraisals of others frequently double as inadvertent autobiographies—infused with our preconceptions, vulnerabilities, and latent yearnings.

The quote shatters the facade of unbiased seeing, exposing the rift between an individual’s core and our skewed lens. Through my work as an artist I’ve observed this unfold time and again: A sharp dismissal of another’s openness often betrays their own emotional barriers, just as lavish commendation might reflect their unfulfilled dreams. It posits a mutual interplay, verging on fateful, where insight rebounds to illuminate the source. Far from trivial, this underpins larger schisms—from intimate estrangements to cultural biases—where we hurl our internal specters outward, confusing them for objective realities.

On a deeper level, it provokes the disquiet of self-examination; acknowledging that what captivates or repels in another stems from our displaced fragments calls for transformative inner work. Amid today’s digital cacophony of polished profiles and partisan silos, it indicts our tendency to forge rifts, overlaying doctrines onto adversaries to safeguard our brittle convictions. Still, its promise shines through: Embracing these projections opens doors to authentic bonds, swapping delusion for compassion and veracity.

Jungian Foundations

This notion emerged not in a vacuum but from a storied philosophical heritage exploring perception and the interwoven self, anchored in Carl Jung’s analytical framework that has long enthralled me. Jung’s doctrine of projection—the unwitting export of suppressed attributes, especially the “Shadow” of our rejected obscurity—onto others undergirds it all. As he insightfully put it, “Everything that irritates us about others can lead us to an understanding of ourselves.” The qualities we ascribe—whether treachery or genius—may spotlight our concealed elements, sparking loops of discord until we retrieve them.

Traces of this extend far back, interlacing ancient lore. The Talmud warns against deriding a companion’s defect that echoes our own, while the Gospel’s parable of the mote versus the beam critiques oblivious self-regard. Freud, Jung’s forerunner, conceptualized projection as a safeguard, displacing forbidden drives to uphold psychic balance. Jung amplified it societally, where collectives thrust archetypes upon foes, as in ideological crusades or entrenched biases fueling strife.

From a social vantage, it dovetails with Charles Horton Cooley’s “looking-glass self,” a paradigm that has molded my grasp of identity’s communal crafting. In Human Nature and the Social Order, Cooley outlined the self as arising from envisioning our image in others’ eyes, their verdicts, and our responses—succinctly phrased: “I am not what I think I am and I am not what you think I am; I am what I think you think I am.” George Herbert Mead advanced this via “taking the role of the other,” stressing the self’s emergence in conversational exchange.

Existential hues enrich it, such as Jean-Paul Sartre’s “the Look,” wherein another’s scrutiny solidifies us, eroding autonomy in Being and Nothingness. His quip from No Exit—”Hell is other people”—encapsulates the agony of perceptual confinement, yet my aphorism recasts it: Such confinement discloses the onlooker’s evasion of self-reckoning.

Oriental traditions lend balanced contrasts. Confucianism conceives the self as interdependent, refined via social duties and accord, where projections splinter collective unity—opposing the Analects’ advocacy for integrity over egoism. Taoism, through Lao Tzu, champions self-awareness above critique: “He who knows others is learned; he who knows himself is wise.” Buddhism’s illusions (maya) and non-self (anatta) erode fixed personas, deeming views as ego’s fabrications, resonant with Hermann Hesse’s musing: “If you hate a person, you hate something in him that is part of yourself.”

Postmodern and Cultural Resonances

Postmodern vistas, like Jacques Lacan’s mirror phase, depict self-genesis via erroneous identification in the other’s reflection, perpetuating longing and disconnection.

Within literature and society, these forces vivify enduring tales. Shakespeare’s Othello spirals from cast suspicions, Iago’s ploys magnifying Othello’s fears to lay bare his frailties. Dostoevsky’s subterranean figure in Notes from Underground externalizes communal contempt, unveiling his solitude. Presently, in series akin to those in Adventures in Shondaland, figures serve as canvases for spectator projections, upending conventions and igniting introspection. Online realms propagate the aphorism—frequently ascribed to Buddha on sites like TikTok—prompting users to shatter virtual veils.

In healing contexts, it informs approaches like those in my Wiser Life gatherings, where chronicling observed qualities in others reveals avenues for personal evolution, merging Jung’s Shadow toward completeness.

Ultimately, this aphorism discloses projection as a gateway to enlightenment, not a snare. In the fluid continuum of self and other, it summons us to refine our vistas, cultivating ties anchored in lucidity over haze.