The Respondent Roundup
THE US HAS THE WORLD’S HIGHEST RATE OF CHILDREN LIVING IN SINGLE PARENT HOUSEHOLDS. Why?
I just returned from New York having appeared on The Gutfeld Show to learn that my new book The Respondent (available here for preorder) just hit #1 in not one but two Amazon new release rankings in the categories of Fatherhood and Divorce.
There are some wonderful new guests coming up on the video podcast series as we prepare for the launch of The Respo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Respondent with Greg Ellis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.