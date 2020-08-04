The Respondent Special Q&A w/ Greg Ellis, Antifa & Enrique Tarrio, President of The Proud Boys

After episode 4 of 'Andy Ngo is The Respondent' aired, Greg Ellis attempted to do what the BBC tried and failed last year - bring together two high ranking members from two movements with two seemingly polar opposite perspectives - Antifa and The Proud Boys - for a civil discourse.

We confirmed participation from both sides before the event. Greg had no control over if the representatives from either side would join this livestream. He received a notification in his zoom room when either party entered the waiting room.

The Respondent Episode 4 featured controversial journalist Andy Ngo discussing positive masculinity, the ever shifting Overton window, hate crime hoaxes, the reactive news cycles, and the rise of Antifa.

Andy received national attention in 2019 while covering the culture war between Antifa and The Proud Boys when he was physically assaulted by counter protesters at a Portland street rally.





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