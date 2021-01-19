The Respondent w Cathy Young & Greg Ellis

Cathy Young discusses false accusations of domestic violence within family law, false rape allegations on college campuses, the challenges men face reconciling modern vs traditional masculinity, the libel case between Johnny Depp and The Sun Newspaper, Amber Heard's lies, new wave radical feminists, intersectionality, the police state in the UK, #MeToo, how Al Franken's skin got him cancelled, idealogical zealotry, the French Revolution, and much more... all in episode 19 of The Respondent.

Cathy Young is a journalist who believes in individual rights and limited government. She is a weekly columnist for Newsday, a contributing editor & feature writer for Reason, and is a columnist and associate editor for new web magazine OnDigital.