The Respondent w Chloé Valdary & Greg Ellis

Greg Ellis (Pirates of the Caribbean, Titanic, Star Trek, 24) & Chloe Valdary (NYT) discuss modern masculinity, the war on fathers, movies, pop culture and more in episode seven of the agitating new video and podcast series The Respondent.





Chloe Valdary has been published in the New York Times, the Wall St Journal and Atlantic Magazine. After spending a year as a Bartley fellow at the Wall Street Journal under Pulitzer prize winning journalist Bret Stephens, she developed the architecture of a holistic lifestyle curriculum called - The Theory of Enchantment - designed to equip the younger generation with the knowledge and skills necessary to better nurture the individual human condition with more abundant mental wealth.

For more information visit www.therespondent.com #TheCode🏴‍☠️





Greg Ellis official Website: http://www.realgregellis.com ⚡️

Alive Coaching: https://www.reesispositive.com 🙏





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