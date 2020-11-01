The Respondent w director of Erasing Family & Greg Ellis

Greg highlights the film Erasing Family - which exposes the trauma children suffer when a loving parent is erased by the divorce courts, a problem that affects over 25 million families in the US alone - and the profound effect it is having on repatriating children with their erased parents. Yet in the strangest, most contentious episode of the season, the interview starts with an exchange about the directors personal motivation for making the movie and devolves as the director makes a case for communism, and it all goes rather downhill from there on out...
The Respondent
The Respondent is a multimedia conversation. Guests include experts, educators, and celebrity Respondents discussing agitating topics including family, philosophy, fatherhood, psychology, politics, family law, culture, entertainment, and much more...The Respondent is a multimedia conversation. Guests include experts, educators, and celebrity Respondents discussing agitating topics including family, philosophy, fatherhood, psychology, politics, family law, culture, entertainment, and much more...
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