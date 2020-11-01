The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis
The Respondent
The Respondent w director of Erasing Family & Greg Ellis
0:00
-52:29

The Respondent w director of Erasing Family & Greg Ellis

Greg Ellis's avatar
Greg Ellis
Nov 01, 2020

Greg highlights the film Erasing Family - which exposes the trauma children suffer when a loving parent is erased by the divorce courts, a problem that affects over 25 million families in the US alone - and the profound effect it is having on repatriating children with their erased parents. Yet in the strangest, most contentious episode of the season, the interview starts with an exchange about the directors personal motivation for making the movie and devolves as the director makes a case for communism, and it all goes rather downhill from there on out...

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