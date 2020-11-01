The Respondent w director of Erasing Family & Greg Ellis

The Respondent

The Respondent is a multimedia conversation. Guests include experts, educators, and celebrity Respondents discussing agitating topics including family, philosophy, fatherhood, psychology, politics, family law, culture, entertainment, and much more...

The Respondent is a multimedia conversation. Guests include experts, educators, and celebrity Respondents discussing agitating topics including family, philosophy, fatherhood, psychology, politics, family law, culture, entertainment, and much more...