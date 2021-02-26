The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis
The Respondent
The Respondent w Dr. Cameron Sepah & Greg Ellis
0:00
-1:20:03

The Respondent w Dr. Cameron Sepah & Greg Ellis

Greg Ellis's avatar
Greg Ellis
Feb 26, 2021

Dr. Cameron Sepah is Executive Psychologist & Professor at UCSF Med School and the CEO of Maximus, a consumer health company providing content, community, and clinical support to help men optimize mind and body. He trains psychiatrists in ACT and coaches CEOs and VC's for optimal health and performance.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Greg Ellis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture