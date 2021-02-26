The Respondent w Dr. Cameron Sepah & Greg Ellis

Dr. Cameron Sepah is Executive Psychologist & Professor at UCSF Med School and the CEO of Maximus, a consumer health company providing content, community, and clinical support to help men optimize mind and body. He trains psychiatrists in ACT and coaches CEOs and VC's for optimal health and performance.
The Respondent
The Respondent is a multimedia conversation. Guests include experts, educators, and celebrity Respondents discussing agitating topics including family, philosophy, fatherhood, psychology, politics, family law, culture, entertainment, and much more...The Respondent is a multimedia conversation. Guests include experts, educators, and celebrity Respondents discussing agitating topics including family, philosophy, fatherhood, psychology, politics, family law, culture, entertainment, and much more...
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