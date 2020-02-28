The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis
The Respondent
The Respondent w/ Greg Ellis Season 1 - Trailer
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-2:18

The Respondent w/ Greg Ellis Season 1 - Trailer

Greg Ellis's avatar
Greg Ellis
Feb 28, 2020

The Respondent is a multimedia conversation on modern masculinity; a weekly whodunnit, in which Greg Ellis—as both lead detective and key perpetrator—works to track down the co-conspirators of men’s demise and the secrets to their reclamation.

Watch the video of the teaser here.

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