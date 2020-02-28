The Respondent w/ Greg Ellis Season 1 - Trailer

The Respondent is a multimedia conversation on modern masculinity; a weekly whodunnit, in which Greg Ellis—as both lead detective and key perpetrator—works to track down the co-conspirators of men’s demise and the secrets to their reclamation.
The Respondent
The Respondent is a multimedia conversation. Guests include experts, educators, and celebrity Respondents discussing agitating topics including family, philosophy, fatherhood, psychology, politics, family law, culture, entertainment, and much more...The Respondent is a multimedia conversation. Guests include experts, educators, and celebrity Respondents discussing agitating topics including family, philosophy, fatherhood, psychology, politics, family law, culture, entertainment, and much more...
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