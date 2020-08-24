The Respondent w/ Heather Mac Donald & Greg Ellis

Greg Ellis talks with Heather Mac Donald, Thomas W. Smith Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, about family and criminal law, BLM, covid, race, sex, gender, #MeToo, identity politics, the APA, toxic feminism, STEM, main stream media, and positive masculinity in a live Q and A special recorded on August 16th 2020.

Heather Mac Donald is a contributing editor of City Journal, and a New York Times bestselling author. She is a recipient of the 2005 Bradley Prize and her work at City Journal covers a range of topics, including higher education, immigration, policing, homelessness, criminal-justice reform, and race relations.