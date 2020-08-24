The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis
The Respondent
The Respondent w/ Heather Mac Donald & Greg Ellis
0:00
-34:06

The Respondent w/ Heather Mac Donald & Greg Ellis

Greg Ellis's avatar
Greg Ellis
Aug 24, 2020

Greg Ellis talks with Heather Mac Donald, Thomas W. Smith Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, about family and criminal law, BLM, covid, race, sex, gender, #MeToo, identity politics, the APA, toxic feminism, STEM, main stream media, and positive masculinity in a live Q and A special recorded on August 16th 2020.

Heather Mac Donald is a contributing editor of City Journal, and a New York Times bestselling author. She is a recipient of the 2005 Bradley Prize and her work at City Journal covers a range of topics, including higher education, immigration, policing, homelessness, criminal-justice reform, and race relations.

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