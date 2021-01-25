The Respondent w Juan Pablo Torres & Greg Ellis

Juan Pablo Torres is a father facing 20 yrs in prison for kidnapping... his own daughter.

Police helicopters, hostage negotiators, extradition proceedings, sensational news media stories about armed men wearing body armor, multiple law enforcement agencies in two states; the manhunt for Juan Pablo Torres stretched from PA to NY when Cheltenham Police Lt. Andy Snyder issued an amber alert after 7 year old Giselle Torres was allegedly kidnapped by her father.

Arrested, separated from his daughter, thrown into Rikers Island prison, vilified in the media, extradited from New York to Pennsylvania by zealous Montgomery County, PA district attorney Kevin Steele, who asked bail be set at $5 million, misrepresenting to the judge that Juan had a private jet so was a flight risk (he's actually an operations manager at a trucking country), Juan was eventually released on $1 million bail.

He now faces 20 years in prison for kidnapping - of his own daughter.

If our legal system can condemn a decent and loving father like Juan Pablo Torres, to 20 years in prison, we should all be terrified.