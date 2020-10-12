The Respondent w Marilyn York & Greg Ellis

Marilyn York is the sole owner of an all-female firm that specializes in Father's Rights - the only firm in Nevada to exclusively represent men through divorce, custody and other family law battles. Her Ted Talk has over 2.5 million views.





Marilyn and her ten female employees focus on representing men for two reasons: 1. Fathers are crucial in the upbringing and development of their children; and 2. Fathers are the disadvantaged parent in family court and society.





Today, one in three American kids live without their biological father in the home. There are currently more than 17,000,000 children growing up in America without their fathers and every year this number is growing. According to the Center for Disease Control, children from fatherless homes account for 90% of homeless and runaway children; 71% of high school dropouts and 63% of youth suicides.





Nothing tells the story of what fathers are facing more starkly than suicide statistics.





American men kill themselves 4 times more than women.

Divorced men kill themselves 8 times more than women.

Every day in America, ten divorced men kill themselves.

For every child who loses their mother to suicide during or after divorce, eight children lose a father.





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