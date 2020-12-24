The Respondent w Maryanne Petri & Greg Ellis

Maryanne Petri shares her shocking true story at the hands of a corrupt Judge, complicit attorneys and the State Bar Association who kidnapped her children, murdered her family and sent her to prison, all based on a false allegation of domestic violence and child abuse.

False Allegations are made against innocent people every day. Yet in western civilization there is only one branch of the law where the presumption of innocence is extinct, due process non existent, and the cash cow of domestic violence weaponized by scurrilous petitioners and greedy attorneys who present fictitious accusations as fact and get away with it carte blanche ~ Family Law.