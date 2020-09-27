The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis
The Respondent
The Respondent w Meghan Daum & Greg Ellis
0:00
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The Respondent w Meghan Daum & Greg Ellis

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Greg Ellis
Sep 27, 2020

Greg talks with Meghan Daum, author and columnist for The Los Angeles Times from 2005 to 2016. Meghan's work has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times Book Review, The Atlantic, and Vogue. She is the host of The Unspeakable Podcast.

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