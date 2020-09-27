The Respondent w Meghan Daum & Greg Ellis

Greg talks with Meghan Daum, author and columnist for The Los Angeles Times from 2005 to 2016. Meghan's work has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times Book Review, The Atlantic, and Vogue. She is the host of The Unspeakable Podcast.
The Respondent
The Respondent is a multimedia conversation. Guests include experts, educators, and celebrity Respondents discussing agitating topics including family, philosophy, fatherhood, psychology, politics, family law, culture, entertainment, and much more...The Respondent is a multimedia conversation. Guests include experts, educators, and celebrity Respondents discussing agitating topics including family, philosophy, fatherhood, psychology, politics, family law, culture, entertainment, and much more...
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