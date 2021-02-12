The Respondent w Member of Parliament Philip Davies

Philip Davies discusses Parental Alienation & Domestic Abuse, Family Law, Free Speech, Fatherless Homes, the Suicide Epidemic, Men's Mental Health, Equality Hypocrisy, Covid Lockdowns and the Power of the State.
The Respondent
The Respondent is a multimedia conversation. Guests include experts, educators, and celebrity Respondents discussing agitating topics including family, philosophy, fatherhood, psychology, politics, family law, culture, entertainment, and much more...The Respondent is a multimedia conversation. Guests include experts, educators, and celebrity Respondents discussing agitating topics including family, philosophy, fatherhood, psychology, politics, family law, culture, entertainment, and much more...
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