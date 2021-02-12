The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis
The Respondent
The Respondent w Member of Parliament Philip Davies
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-1:07:53

The Respondent w Member of Parliament Philip Davies

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Greg Ellis
Feb 12, 2021

Philip Davies discusses Parental Alienation & Domestic Abuse, Family Law, Free Speech, Fatherless Homes, the Suicide Epidemic, Men's Mental Health, Equality Hypocrisy, Covid Lockdowns and the Power of the State.

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