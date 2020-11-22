The Respondent w Mikhaila Peterson & Greg Ellis

Mikhaila Peterson discusses her family, her dad (psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson) 's work and recent health issues, critical race theory, radical feminists, politics, and her transformative (and controversial) lion diet that put her idiopathic juvenile arthritis, severe depression, and chronic fatigue into remission.
The Respondent
The Respondent is a multimedia conversation. Guests include experts, educators, and celebrity Respondents discussing agitating topics including family, philosophy, fatherhood, psychology, politics, family law, culture, entertainment, and much more...The Respondent is a multimedia conversation. Guests include experts, educators, and celebrity Respondents discussing agitating topics including family, philosophy, fatherhood, psychology, politics, family law, culture, entertainment, and much more...
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