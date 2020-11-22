The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis
The Respondent
The Respondent w Mikhaila Peterson & Greg Ellis
0:00
-1:10:41

The Respondent w Mikhaila Peterson & Greg Ellis

Greg Ellis's avatar
Greg Ellis
Nov 22, 2020

Mikhaila Peterson discusses her family, her dad (psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson) 's work and recent health issues, critical race theory, radical feminists, politics, and her transformative (and controversial) lion diet that put her idiopathic juvenile arthritis, severe depression, and chronic fatigue into remission.

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