The Respondent w Naomi Schaefer Riley & Greg Ellis

Naomi Schaefer Riley is a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute focusing on issues regarding child welfare as well as a senior fellow at the Independent Women’s Forum. She also writes about parenting, higher education, religion, philanthropy and culture. Naomi is a former columnist for the New York Post and a former Wall Street Journal editor and writer, as well as the author of six books, including, Be the Parent: Stop Banning Seesaws and Start Banning Snapchat (2018). Her book, Til Faith Do Us Part: How Interfaith Marriage is Transforming America, was named an editor’s pick by the New York Times Book Review.

In this episode, Greg and Naomi discuss how technology is affecting children and their education, the effects of social distancing on children, why throwing money at Native American communities isn't helping anything, mental health and Native Americans, America's crisis of meaning, the decline of the education system and much more.