The Respondent w Nate Boyer & Greg Ellis

Greg and Nate discuss how Nate dealt with the media attention surrounding his interaction with Colin Kaepernick when he kneeled for the national anthem during an NFL game, the concept of 'earned' and 'unearned' privilege, serving in the military as a Green beret, being of service, taking an oath to defend the constitution, freedom of speech, and MVP - MERGING VETS AND PLAYERS - an organization Nate founded in 2015 with Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer which speaks to, among other things, "how we perform and persevere when the uniform comes on."
The Respondent
The Respondent is a multimedia conversation. Guests include experts, educators, and celebrity Respondents discussing agitating topics including family, philosophy, fatherhood, psychology, politics, family law, culture, entertainment, and much more...The Respondent is a multimedia conversation. Guests include experts, educators, and celebrity Respondents discussing agitating topics including family, philosophy, fatherhood, psychology, politics, family law, culture, entertainment, and much more...
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