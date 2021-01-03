The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis
The Respondent
The Respondent w Nate Boyer & Greg Ellis
0:00
-50:57

The Respondent w Nate Boyer & Greg Ellis

Greg Ellis's avatar
Greg Ellis
Jan 03, 2021

Greg and Nate discuss how Nate dealt with the media attention surrounding his interaction with Colin Kaepernick when he kneeled for the national anthem during an NFL game, the concept of 'earned' and 'unearned' privilege, serving in the military as a Green beret, being of service, taking an oath to defend the constitution, freedom of speech, and MVP - MERGING VETS AND PLAYERS - an organization Nate founded in 2015 with Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer which speaks to, among other things, "how we perform and persevere when the uniform comes on."

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