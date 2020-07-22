The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis
The Respondent
The Respondent w/ Quillette's Jonathan Kay & Greg Ellis
0:00
-39:22

The Respondent w/ Quillette's Jonathan Kay & Greg Ellis

Greg Ellis's avatar
Greg Ellis
Jul 22, 2020

Quillette’s Canadian editor Jonathan Kay responds to JK. Rowling, Amber Heard, #MeToo, animated movies, radical feminism, the narrative of vide and board games, and the podcast series Quillette Narrated.

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