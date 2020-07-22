The Respondent w/ Quillette's Jonathan Kay & Greg Ellis

Quillette’s Canadian editor Jonathan Kay responds to JK. Rowling, Amber Heard, #MeToo, animated movies, radical feminism, the narrative of vide and board games, and the podcast series Quillette Narrated.
The Respondent
The Respondent is a multimedia conversation. Guests include experts, educators, and celebrity Respondents discussing agitating topics including family, philosophy, fatherhood, psychology, politics, family law, culture, entertainment, and much more...The Respondent is a multimedia conversation. Guests include experts, educators, and celebrity Respondents discussing agitating topics including family, philosophy, fatherhood, psychology, politics, family law, culture, entertainment, and much more...
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