The Respondent w Stephen Fry & Greg Ellis (full interview remaster)

Greg talks with actor, writer and intellectual savant Stephen Fry about the coronavirus, philosophy, religion, men’s mental health, masculinity, comedy, literature, acting, directing, sport, and much more in the remastered series premiere of The Respondent.
For more information visit www.therespondent.com #TheCode🏴☠️
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