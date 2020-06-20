The Respondent w/ Stephen Fry & Greg Ellis

Stephen Fry responds to coronavirus, philosophy, religion, men’s mental health, comedy, literature, acting, directing, sport, and much more in the illuminating series premiere of this agitating new video podcast project The Respondent that explores positive masculinity, fatherhood, family law, parenting, psychology, sexuality, men’s rights and more!

Who is The Respondent? Over the last year, Greg has set out on a journey to explore the condition of the male experience via his new video podcast series, The Respondent. With interviews and conversations featuring the likes of Stephen Fry, Christina Hoff Sommers, and Bettina Arndt, among others, Greg is excited to announce the debut of this video podcast series on June 21st, Father’s Day.