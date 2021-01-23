The Respondent w Steven Baskerville PhD & Greg Ellis

Steven Baskerville, PhD, widely recognized as one of the world's leading authorities on fatherhood and family policy, discusses the The Legal Horrors of The American Divorce Machine. He unmasks the victim perpetrators and unethical predators within family law and discuss the sinister sexual politics at play.

Steven Baskerville is an adviser to the Men’s Health Network and serves on the board of affiliates of Gendercide Watch, a human rights organization that monitors gender-specific atrocities.

His writings have appeared in leading national and international publications, both popular and scholarly: the Washington Post, Washington Times, The Spectator. His work has also been published by major public policy “think tanks,” including the National Center for Policy Analysis, Institute for Policy Innovation, Howard Center for Family, Religion, and Society, and the Heartland Institute.

Baskerville serves as President of the Inter-American Institute for Philosophy, Politics, and Social Thought -- a think tank that serves as a refuge for scholars, writers, and leaders who have been exiled from their profession because of their writings.

He is Research Fellow at the Howard Center for Family, Religion, and Society and the Independent Institute and former Professor of Government at Patrick Henry College.

He holds a PhD from the London School of Economics and has held regular appointments at Howard University (1987-1992, 1997-2005) and Palacky University in the Czech Republic (1992-1997), plus Fulbright Scholarships at Jagiellonian University in Cracow, Poland (2015-16), and the Russian State University for the Humanities in Moscow (2011). He writes on comparative and international politics and on political ideologies with an emphasis on radical religious movements and sexuality. He is the author of The New Politics of Sex: The Sexual Revolution, Civil Liberties, and the Growth of Governmental Power (Angelico, 2017), and Taken Into Custody: The War against Fathers, Marriage, and the Family (Cumberland House, 2007). His other books include Not Peace But a Sword: The Political Theology of the English Revolution (Routledge, 1993; full expanded edition, Wipf & Stock, 2018).

He has appeared on national and international radio and television programs, including The O’Reilly Factor, Hardball with Chris Matthews, The Dennis Prager Show, The Michael Medved Show, CNN, Court TV, and others.

He has been featured in profiles and write-ups in Human Events, Reason magazine, Men’s News Daily, Fathering Magazine, the Washington Times, and elsewhere. He has also served as managing editor for the International Journal for Religious Freedom.