Leave to the diamond ripples their ages to grow,
Betoken elements of nature’s flow.
A short timbered stroll to greener vestiges most pleasing, I slow...
Walk beside my resonance,
As incandescent elemental inkling-drops, and drips,
Within the fields of our experienced blips.
The gentle breeze flutters the tree-trips,
Rustles up the voice of the leaves-lips.
Swift birds in solo flits,
Flighting their chorus in bites and bits,
Approving tweets, harmonious twits.
A short walk in ‘pier perspective’ shifts my mindling,
This epiphonic emporium, a cathartic sensorium.
Costing nothing not cast already by Father Time.
The moving landscape eclipsed by Shakespeare’s Point - behold there in the distant presence.
Forming the words in my heart.
The ladder to the sky - the strong bent of natures;
me, myself and I.
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