Leave to the diamond ripples their ages to grow,

Betoken elements of nature’s flow.

A short timbered stroll to greener vestiges most pleasing, I slow...

Walk beside my resonance,

As incandescent elemental inkling-drops, and drips,

Within the fields of our experienced blips.

The gentle breeze flutters the tree-trips,

Rustles up the voice of the leaves-lips.

Swift birds in solo flits,

Flighting their chorus in bites and bits,

Approving tweets, harmonious twits.

A short walk in ‘pier perspective’ shifts my mindling,

This epiphonic emporium, a cathartic sensorium.

Costing nothing not cast already by Father Time.

The moving landscape eclipsed by Shakespeare’s Point - behold there in the distant presence.

Forming the words in my heart.

The ladder to the sky - the strong bent of natures;

me, myself and I.