In this piece, I present Dr. Gary David’s original text and immersive audio (in 4 parts)—a concise yet deeply resonant supplement titled Our Many Selves: Listening to the Inner Voices - in its entirety, formatted in italics to distinguish his voice clearly from my own.

Gary David’s writing offers a gentle, humanistic guide to engaging the multiplicity within us, urging attentive listening over hasty correction or control. Rather than a conventional self-help treatise, it is an invitation to participatory learning, where inner voices are honored as living expressions of a system still discovering how to live.

Following and interwoven throughout his text, I offer reflective annotations and expansions. These draw upon resonant ideas from brilliant thinkers - phenomenologists, psychologists, philosophers, and systems theorists - whose works illuminate, fortify, and extend David’s insights.

This is offered as an intellectual homage: not to overshadow Gary David’s elegant clarity, but to place his primer within a broader conversation of human becoming, while preserving the integrity and rhythm of his original words.

In expanding these reflections, I infuse them with poetic prophecy, envisioning the self not as a fractured vessel but as a prophetic chorus, where listening becomes the alchemical key to transcendence - a luminous encomium to David’s vision of souls in symphony, echoing through the ages toward an awakened harmony.

🎧 Listen to Voices: Part 1

OUR MANY SELVES: Listening to the Inner Voices

By Dr. Gary David

This supplement is not meant to be read all at once, but returned to as listening opens new questions.

“I just want to fly up there—in the quiet and still. I was a navy pilot. How ’bout that? It wasn’t quiet and still though. It was loud and crazy and scary. But you went up every time you were supposed to. Did what you were supposed to do. And I went up with three minds. One mind was always thinking, ‘One way or the other, I’m gonna get back. I’m gonna make it back.’ And then another mind was always thinking, ‘This is probably gonna be the last day of my life.’ And then your third mind was right down the middle, and didn’t think about anything. It wouldn’t let the other two in.”

– Billy Bob Thornton as Skip Caldwell in the movie Jane Mansfield’s Car

In his epigraph, Gary David conjures the eternal dance of the divided soul, a pilot suspended between hope’s defiant ascent and doom’s whispering abyss, with a silent arbiter holding the fragile thread of presence. It is a prophetic tableau, foretelling the human odyssey: amid the roar of existence, our many minds converge not in conquest but in quiet equilibrium.

This resonates with the prophetic neurology of Antonio Damasio in Descartes’ Error (1994), where somatic markers - those visceral harbingers of fate - bridge the chasm between reason’s illusions and the body’s ancient wisdom. The pilot’s triad becomes a sacred omen: optimistic resolve as the spark of survival, fatalistic dread as the shadow of mortality, and the neutral core as the prophetic stillness where true navigation unfolds.

David’s iterative summons - to return as questions bloom - mirrors Damasio’s vision of embodied evolution, a slow revelation where repeated encounters with our inner tempests forge paths to uncharted skies. Herein lies David’s homage-worthy genius: he prophesies a future where listening transmutes chaos into celestial flight, a poetic redemption of the fragmented self.

🎧 Listen to Voices: Part 2

1. Don’t start by fixing the inner voice. Hear it.

Before correcting, calming, reframing, or coaching, let the voice speak. Hear its tempo, its sharpness or drag, its insistence or collapse. Sense the underlying rhythm of feeling. Learning begins with interested contact, not an urge to control.

David’s decree - a call to cease the frantic mending and instead attune to the voice’s sacred cadence, its jagged peaks and languid valleys pulsing with unspoken truths.

This is no mere technique but an injunction against the hubris of modernity, where control devours curiosity. It echoes the poetic phenomenology of Maurice Merleau-Ponty in Phenomenology of Perception (1945), who envisioned the body as the loom of existence, weaving perception from the threads of pre-reflective rhythms.

Merleau-Ponty prophesies: the self is not a disembodied sovereign but a fleshly oracle, where inner voices emerge from corporeal symphonies. David’s “interested contact” becomes a hallowed rite, a homage to the body’s whispers, foretelling an era when we relinquish the tyrant’s grasp and embrace the lover’s gaze—allowing tempos to unveil destinies long concealed in the heart’s hidden drumbeat.

2. Listen for the language speaking through you.

Most inner voices don’t just speak words—they speak a felt structure. The language may be binary, judgment-heavy, or cause-and-effect certain. That’s not “you.” That’s the inherited grammar of Western thought quietly running the show.

In David’s revelation, language is no benign messenger but a spectral puppeteer, its binary chains and judgmental thorns the relics of a Western saga that binds the soul in illusory certainties. This is a poetic prophecy of liberation: to hear the grammar’s silent tyranny is to awaken from the dream of self-as-origin, glimpsing the cultural specters that script our inner theatre.

Ludwig Wittgenstein, in the oracular Philosophical Investigations (1953), augurs this awakening, portraying language as “games” woven into life’s fabric - bewitching spells that masquerade rigidity as reality. Wittgenstein’s therapeutic prophecy dissolves these illusions: “The fly is shown the way out of the fly-bottle.”

David’s insight elevates this to a grand emancipation, foretelling a dawn where we, attuned to felt structures, shatter inherited shackles, birthing voices anew in the unscripted becoming—a symphony where the self sings free from ancestral echoes.

🎧 Listen to Voices: Part 3

3. Track what the words are riding on.

Beneath what is said, notice the felt pressure, warmth, tightening, excitement, dread, or pull. Affect carries meaning before language claims it. Stay there a moment longer than is comfortable. Accept the feelings without words.

Beneath the veil of utterance, David bids us descend into the primordial sea of affect - the warm swells, the dread’s icy grip, the excitement’s electric surge - prophesying that true meaning dwells in these wordless depths, harbingers of the soul’s unspoken prophecies.

To linger in discomfort is to court revelation, a poetic immersion where feelings unfurl like ancient scrolls. Silvan Tomkins, in the epic Affect Imagery Consciousness (1962–1992), envisions affects as biological prophets, innate amplifiers scripting our odyssey before cognition’s hand intervenes. His core affects—interest’s flame, fear’s thunder—organize the chaos of being, warning that evasion breeds stagnation. David’s call transforms this into a visionary rite: by embracing the uncomfortable tide, we prophesy adaptive horizons, where immersion in affect’s poetry births meanings vast as oceans, guiding humanity toward a future of embodied enlightenment.

4. Treat feelings as signals, not guilt- or shame-laden errors.

Affect isn’t a flaw in the system—it is the system signaling importance. Something matters. Something wants interested attention. Don’t rush to make it reasonable or be too quick to rationalize.

David’s wisdom here is a prophetic balm, redeeming affect from the shadows of shame to its rightful throne as the soul’s beacon—signals not of frailty but of profound import, whispering what the cosmos deems worthy. This reframing heralds a new epoch: where emotions, once exiled as errors, become oracles of value, demanding our reverent gaze.

Martha Nussbaum, in the ethical epic Upheavals of Thought (2001), suggests emotions as eudaimonic seers, intelligent appraisals etching the path to flourishing amid vulnerability. Critiquing rationalist scorn, she envisions affect as the heart’s compass. This becomes a covenant: countering shame’s chains, we honor signals as divine missives, foretelling a world where rationalization yields to raw attendance, and humanity awakens to the sacred dance of what truly matters.

5. Recognize scripts without trying to shut them up.

Many voices began as ways to manage shame, fear, anger, or uncertainty. They carry the authority of parents, culture, and admired figures. They did their cultural job once. Thank them silently. Then notice how the methods that once protected a child now quietly limit learning.

To paraphrase 1 Corinthians 13:11: “When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became an adult, I put the ways of childhood behind me.”

The voices inside will change their purpose when you can feel the sense of integrity in that orientation.

David unveils scripts as ancient guardians—forged in childhood’s forge to ward off tempests of shame and fear—now relics that, ungratefully silenced, only tighten their hold. Gratitude becomes the alchemical key, transmuting protection into evolution.

Jean Piaget, in the developmental odyssey The Psychology of Intelligence (1950), foretells this maturation: preoperational scripts, vital for nascent survival, give way to formal operations’ expanse through assimilation and accommodation. David elevates this to a rite: honoring integrity’s sense prophesies voices’ rebirth, where childhood’s echoes harmonize into adult symphonies—a visionary promise of selves unbound, stepping into the light of limitless learning.

🎧 Listen to Voices: Part 4

6. Let agency emerge from sensing.

Agency doesn’t begin with better thoughts. It begins where interest flickers, where resistance tightens without awareness, where hesitation slows the reflex to allow for response. Participation comes first. Agency follows.

David’s insight gleams: agency, that sovereign flame, ignites not in thought’s lofty towers but in sensing’s subtle embers—interest’s spark, resistance’s shadow, hesitation’s pause—heralding participation as the genesis of freedom.

Alfred North Whitehead, in the cosmic poetry of Process and Reality (1929), envisions reality as prehensions, primordial feelings birthing creative advance. Agency emerges from these intensities, a symphony of becoming.

David seems to suggest a renaissance: sensing as sacred prelude foretells selves empowered not by decree but by immersion, where humanity’s future unfolds in the poetic flow of engaged existence, agency rising like phoenix from the ashes of mere cognition.

7. Put learning ahead of improvement.

Self-improvement aims at an ideal. Learning stays with what’s alive. The voices aren’t enemies or guides—they’re expressions of a system still figuring out how to live.

Here, David suggests against the idol of improvement—a gilded cage chasing phantoms—championing learning’s vital pulse, where voices bloom as living testaments to a system’s questing heart.

John Dewey, in the pragmatic epic Experience and Education (1938), augurs this shift: experiential continuum over rigid ideals, inquiry as the breath of growth. David’s vision transforms this: staying with the alive foretells a world redeemed, where voices collaborate in the grand figuring of life, humanity ascending through the symphony of ongoing discovery.

1. Our Many Selves — A Learning Primer

Self-1 doesn’t talk much. It acts.

Self-1 is the patterned life we’ve learned—the way we move, react, choose, avoid, lean in, pull back. J. Samuel Bois called it the what-I-am: habits, attitudes, tastes, preferences, the reliable regularities others learn to predict. It’s what psychologists like to measure because it doesn’t change easily. Self-1 carries scripting in its muscles, reflexes, and timing. When something “just happens,” that’s usually Self-1 at work.

David’s Self-1 emerges as the silent prophet of embodiment—the patterned dance etched in sinew and synapse, a living archive of cultural legacies.

Pierre Bourdieu, in the sociological poetry of Outline of a Theory of Practice (1977), envisions habitus as this very essence: durable dispositions, structuring and structured, whispering society’s script through unthinking grace.

David proposes resilience’s double edge—predictable yet transformative—foretelling a future where Self-1’s rhythms, once unveiled, become canvases for reinvention.

Self-2 is the voice we hear.

Self-2 is born when awareness lights up the boundary between organism and environment, and within the organism itself. Self-2 scans, names, and evaluates. It warns. It praises. It explains. It’s the observer-director-producer-scriptwriter. When functioning creatively, Self-2 is an artist of life—seizing what’s relevant, welcoming what nourishes, accepting what’s felt, and helping to approach the limits that arise. In those moments, meaning is creatively learned, not imposed. We become aware with insight, discovery, adjustment, and release.

But Self-2 doesn’t always create. Sometimes it polices. Affective ignorance and confusion narrow learning. Self-2 then shifts from artist to authority. Instead of scanning for interest and significance, with learned fear, it scans for error, danger, and compliance. It speaks about Self-1 rather than with it. It warns, corrects, and explains too quickly. The voice becomes tight, repetitive, and morally certain, adopting an objective tone. The system is busy protecting itself from affect—especially shame, fear, anger, or destabilizing uncertainty. The result distorts the learning process. Policing is where the voices become limiting, not because they are wrong, but because they are old.

A non-creative Self-2 still believes it is helping. It learned its job early: keep the organism safe, acceptable, intact, especially from self-shame. But because it relies on inherited language structures and childhood methods of protection from an earlier time, it constrains the ability to meet current meaning needs. It treats affect as something to manage rather than something to learn with. It turns participation into an overly intellectual information exchange.

Yet Self-2’s function can be respected rather than shunned, leading to awareness of what’s going on now. Here’s the song of Self-2:

“So, if you meet me, have some courtesy / Have some sympathy, and some taste / Use all your well-learned politeness / Or I’ll lay your soul to waste”

– Rolling Stones, “Sympathy for the Devil”

David’s Self-2 is the mercurial bard of the psyche—artist in bloom, policeman in shadow—a duality where awareness either paints life’s canvas or patrols its borders.

Gilles Deleuze and Félix Guattari, in the rhizomatic prophecy of A Thousand Plateaus (1980), envision this as assemblages: creative rhizomes flowing unbound, versus arborescent tyrannies rooting control. Their “body without organs” pulses with intensities, foretelling liberation through respect.

David touches on redemption: dismantling hierarchies unleashes affective rivers, where Self-2’s song evolves from devilish warning to symphonic collaboration, heralding selves in eternal, poetic flux.

Self-3 enters—not to fix, but to re-open the field.

Self-3 doesn’t argue with Self-2 or suppress Self-1. It gives interested attention to the unified field in which they transact. It hears the warning voice and senses the result in the body. It becomes curious about timing, tone, urgency, affect, and the assumptions contained within the thoughts. When Self-3 is present, Self-2 releases its lonely grip and learns to scan for interest instead of threat. Creativity resumes—not as a decision, but as a shift in orientation that seeks even before understanding. Learning leads to learning when Self-2 matures as an artist, not a judge. Innovation doesn’t come from better instructions to Self-1. It comes from restoring Self-2’s original function: trust in meeting learning needs, sensing relevance, making meaning, participating at the edge of now. When that happens, the voices don’t disappear. They change purpose.

In David’s writing, Self-3 arrives as the cosmic curator—a gentle seer reopening the unified field, where curiosity alchemizes discord into destiny.

Gregory Bateson, in the ecological oracle Steps to an Ecology of Mind (1972), envisions mind as cybernetic loops, with Self-3 enabling “Learning III”—meta-reframing that dissolves binds. Bateson’s ecology prophesies interconnected wholeness.

Gary David foretells harmony’s triumph: attentive presence restores balance, voices evolving in purposeful cadence, a poetic vision of humanity at the “edge of now,” where selves unite in the grand prophecy of adaptive, eternal song.

A Closing Homage to Dr. Gary David’s Vision

Dr. Gary David’s primer is a silken thread in the tapestry of human awakening, countering the din of self-conquest with the hush of compassionate attunement.

His triad of selves, rendered with poetic restraint and visionary depth, beckons us into a sacred colloquy with our inner multitudes, where listening becomes the portal to prophecy.

In amplifying his revelations through the echoes of Merleau-Ponty’s fleshly rhythms, Wittgenstein’s linguistic spells, Tomkins’s affective oracles, Nussbaum’s ethical upheavals, Piaget’s developmental leaps, Whitehead’s prehensive flames, Dewey’s experiential streams, Bourdieu’s embodied scripts, Deleuze and Guattari’s rhizomatic flows, and Bateson’s ecological loops, one beholds David’s work as a nexus in the saga of becoming.

His is a philosophy of insight and grace: the pilot’s fractured minds, once adrift in storm, converge in attentive stillness, foretelling an age where voices harmonize not in silence but in symphonic purpose. May our many selves, kindled by David’s fire, listen eternally, learn prophetically, and soar into the boundless dawn.

