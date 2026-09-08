The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis
The Voices in my Head
The Voices in my Head Intro
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The Voices in my Head Intro

Icons of voice-over animation, cartoons, and video games
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Greg Ellis
∙ Paid

Welcome to The Voices in my Head, a series of long-form conversations with the icons of voice-over animation, cartoons, video games and interactive entertainment.

In this series, host Greg Ellis converses with the performers, directors, and creators behind some of the most recognizable characters in modern storytelling. Together they explore craft, proce…

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