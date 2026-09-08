The Voices in my Head Intro

The Voices in my Head

Welcome to The Voices in my Head - a series of long-form conversations with the icons of voice-over, animation, and interactive entertainment. In this series, host Greg Ellis converses with the performers, directors, and creators behind some of the most recognizable characters in modern storytelling. Together they explore craft, process, longevity, the evolution of the industry, and the invisible art of giving voice to imagination.

Welcome to The Voices in my Head - a series of long-form conversations with the icons of voice-over, animation, and interactive entertainment. In this series, host Greg Ellis converses with the performers, directors, and creators behind some of the most recognizable characters in modern storytelling. Together they explore craft, process, longevity, the evolution of the industry, and the invisible art of giving voice to imagination.