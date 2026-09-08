The Voices in my Head Intro

Welcome to The Voices in my Head, a series of long-form conversations with the icons of voice-over animation, cartoons, video games and interactive entertainment.
In this series, host Greg Ellis converses with the performers, directors, and creators behind some of the most recognizable characters in modern storytelling. Together they explore craft, proce…
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