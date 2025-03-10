To OURSeLVes

There is longing...

longing to love and Learning to be loved.

yearning to leAve the PaST...

learning to pass,

能 the YEARning.

Hearing the needs of Now…

knowing the Now is all we have left behind us.

trusting the uncertain future projections,

faith in Self ~ Love thy Self .

selflessness ~ soulfulness ~ residing in the shadows of SuNLight,

combining Loves in Life’s Lived.

supporting, the found knowledge of creation of a NEW...

Knewing the Now.

Grieving past resentments - woMANiFESTING FRESH HOPE,

FERTiLIZing + Surprising the Current Landscape,

with seeds of SHARED ABUNDANCE.

THE iMPECABiLiTY OF THOUGHT,

MiNDFULL OF SiNGuLAR COMMoNALiTY.

THRUSTINg THE TRUsT