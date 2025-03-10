To OURSeLVes
a poem
To OURSeLVes
There is longing...
longing to love and Learning to be loved.
yearning to leAve the PaST...
learning to pass,
能 the YEARning.
Hearing the needs of Now…
knowing the Now is all we have left behind us.
trusting the uncertain future projections,
faith in Self ~ Love thy Self .
selflessness ~ soulfulness ~ residing in the shadows of SuNLight,
combining Loves in Life’s Lived.
supporting, the found knowledge of creation of a NEW...
Knewing the Now.
Grieving past resentments - woMANiFESTING FRESH HOPE,
FERTiLIZing + Surprising the Current Landscape,
with seeds of SHARED ABUNDANCE.
THE iMPECABiLiTY OF THOUGHT,
MiNDFULL OF SiNGuLAR COMMoNALiTY.
THRUSTINg THE TRUsT
