Winston Marshall is The Respondent

Winston Marshall is one of the founding members of Mumford and Sons and the host of the podcast Marshall Matters. We discuss music, footie, cultural taboos, Johnny Depp, and much more in this raw, real, and unscripted conversation.

(0:00) Winston talks football (or soccer) and the Man Utd. and Liverpool FC rivalry

(6:08) Winston’s decision to leave Mumford and Sons

(8:10) Winston talks about his first band ‘Gobblers Knob”, his first gigs and the origins of Mumford & Sons

(13:46) Did Winston formally train to become a musician?

(17:50) Winston on apologizing to the woke mob, rescinding it, then leaving Mumford

(29:10) What’s on Winston’s nightstand at the moment?

(32:53) How Marshall deals with cancel culture and the law/lore of drinking ‘the wokacola’

(33:45) The Johnny Depp Amber Heard case

(54:40) Will Winston improv music with the host?

(53:38) Winston answers The Philosophical Questions

(56:15) Where does Winston Marshall find meaning?

(59:58) What is the most meaningful moment of Winston’s life?

(1:04:22) What Winston does to relax

Episode recorded in 2022.