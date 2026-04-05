YESTERDAY'S PLAYROOM
a poem
There’s always room to laugh,
To play,
To live and love.
Always room to roam,
Hide inside,
Reside outside,
Yesterday’s playroom.
Sweep the syrupy sweet dusty cobwebs from the vintage toy-chest,
Least invest in,
Lest I still be interested in.
Side by side,
We rode,
Trojan toys,
A past trapped and scrapped,
Piled up pillows dwell nested in gentle pillars, of
Yesterday’s…
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