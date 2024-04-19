Art in Flow & Craft in Process within the Business of Show
The ABC of Positive Performance Psychology
Our childhood experiences can shape our future in a myriad of ways. When I was in high school I remember my art teacher telling me I wasn’t any good at art. He put me in the corner with tracing paper and told me to doodle while he taught the rest of the class whom he considered were more proficient at art.
I turned my art teacher’s can’t do into a can do…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Respondent with Greg Ellis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.