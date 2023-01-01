Countdown to Lift Off
Climb aboard our growing community. We have big plans and want you along for the ride
The calendar flipping over to a new year is a traditional time of reflection. A time of fresh starts, of renewal and rebirth. A blank canvas waiting for a brush of color or a fresh field of snow calling out for fresh tracks. Of course, some of us give in to cynicism and scoff at these manufactured moments of reflection. But a …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Respondent with Greg Ellis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.