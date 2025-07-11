Flux
A Poem
The State of Being in flux,
present in the holding thresh.
limits met in redux,
becoming of the wanton flesh.
This sense of Being with Self,
presently submerged in See.
myself and I grow stealth,
beloved in silent thrashing Me.
