Forest, Tree, Axe
a parable
The forest was shrinking, yet the trees kept voting for the Axe, for the Axe was clever and convinced the trees that because his handle was made of wood, he was one of them.
A Warning Against Deception
The parable’s primary message is a warning against self-deception and the seductive allure of false allies. The trees’ decision to "vote" for the Axe refl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Respondent with Greg Ellis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.