Scripts of the Self
Unpacking Dr. Gary David’s Vision of Tools as Identity Implants
“The world we perceive is a dream we learn to have from a script we have not written.”
My mentor, epistemologist Gary David, Ph.D. recently sent me a paper he had written (below). I decided to extrapolate on the themes of his writing and the meanings beneath the surface (below the below;)
From Tools to Implants: How We Become What We Use
by Gary David, Ph.…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Respondent with Greg Ellis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.