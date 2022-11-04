Shooting the Messenger: The Character Assassination of Dr. Richard Gardner
As the science behind parental alienation grows increasingly irrefutable, bad actor activists resort to attacking the reputations of the researchers shining light on the darkness
We all know the old maxim “don’t shoot the messenger.” Sadly, when it comes to many critics of the concept of parental alienation, it’s as if they got the memo, then set it ablaze.
Bereft of good arguments against the concept itself, they resort to loathsome character assassination—or, reputation savagery, as Greg Ellis p…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Respondent with Greg Ellis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.